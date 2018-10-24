Major chains recall millions of pounds of product sourced from McCain Foods

Retail News

USA Today

On fears that ingredients such as corn and diced onions have been contaminated with listeria and salmonella, a dozen food manufacturers, including Bakkavor Foods, Envolve Foods and Ruiz Food Products, sent notice to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Subsequently, retailers from Walmart, Harris Teeter, Kroger to Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s have begun pulling the suspicious ready-to-eat products from shelves. The source of the suspect ingredients, according to the USDA, is McCain Foods.