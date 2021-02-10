Mail delivery to slow down starting today

Retail News
Mail delivery to slow down starting todayCBS News 10/01/2021
The U.S. Postal Service will slow mail delivery beginning today as part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s plan to cut operating costs. Roughly 40 percent of all first-class mail will take longer to get to intended destinations. Western states and parts of Texas and Florida are expected to see the biggest delays in receiving new mail.
