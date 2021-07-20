Madewell’s resale strategy is built on doing what’s ecologically right

Retail News

Glossy

Madewell announced the launch of Madewell Forever, which will offer “preloved” items from the fashion brand on its website and at six of its 132 stores. “We don’t think this is going to be a revenue driver, to be frank,” said Liz Hershfield, SVP and head of sustainability at Madewell. “But it’s something our customers are really hungry for, and we want to push circularity and sustainability as a big part of our business.”