Madewell and ThredUP open a secondhand pop-up shop

Retail News
Madewell and ThredUP open a secondhand pop-up shopThe Wall Street Journal 09/24/2021
Madewell and ThredUP have partnered to open a temporary store in Brooklyn selling second hand items from the fashion brand at a significant discount. The concept, known as A Circular Store, brings together two companies that have worked together before. Madewell is one of the most popular brands sold on ThredUP’s online platform.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!