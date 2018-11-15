Macy’s ups guidance after strong 3Q

Retail News

TheStreet

Macy’s reported that same-store sales improved 3.3 percent in the third quarter and earnings per share were up 17 percent year-over-year. The department store operator raised its full-year guidance ahead of the critical Christmas selling season. “The holiday season is when Macy’s truly shines. We have the right merchandise, the right marketing and the right customer experiences in place to deliver a strong fourth quarter,” said Jeff Gennette, CEO of Macy’s, Inc.