Macy’s to welcome back crowds for Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade was a virtual event last year as the retailer worked with public health officials to keep its normally large crowds safe from COVID-19. The retailer has announced that it will welcome back throngs of New Yorkers and out-of-towners to this year’s parade. All participants in the parade will need to be vaccinated and wear face masks to take part. Macy’s has said that it will cut down on the number of participants to around 1,600 as a health precaution, down from its typical 8,000.