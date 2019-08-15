Macy’s to cut DC software costs by moving to Google Cloud

Retail News
Macy’s to cut DC software costs by moving to Google CloudCNBC 08/14/2019
Macy’s is working with Google Cloud for the software needs of a Backstage distribution center opening in Columbus, OH today. The Google Cloud platform will be rolled out to all of Macy’s distribution centers next year. Naveen Krishna, Macy’s chief technology officer, said migrating to the Google Cloud will help reduce costs for the retailer in its supply chain and beyond.
