Macy’s says its turnaround strategy is working

Macy’s says its turnaround strategy is workingCNBC 08/19/2021
Macy’s has upped its sales and earnings outlook for 2021 after the department store retailer said it attracted five million new customers to shop in its stores and online during the second quarter. The retailer announced that it reached a deal with the owner of Toys R Us to open toy shop-in-shops at 400 of its locations ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
