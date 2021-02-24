Macy’s posts earnings gain as same-store sales fall

Retail News
Macy’s posts earnings gain as same-store sales fallTheStreet 02/23/2021
Macy’s reported earnings per share of 80 cents during the fourth quarter, well above analyst expectations, even as its same-store and total sales fell. The retailer said that reduced discounting and a decision to cut inventory levels were behind its earnings gain. Macy’s said 2021 would be a rebuilding year, with sales picking up in the second half.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!