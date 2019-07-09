Macy’s plans to save up to $550M a year with targeted promos

Retail News
Macy’s plans to save up to $550M a year with targeted promosReuters 09/05/2019
Macy’s has been focusing on remodeling stores and has found it needed to discount merchandise to clear inventory. Going forward, the chain plans to run more targeted promotions, which will help it sell goods at higher margins. Macy’s expects to save between $400 million and $550 million a year by running more precise promotions.
Discussions
