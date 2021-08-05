Macy’s opening its first Backstage shop in Richmond

Retail News

Richmond Times-Dispatch/Richmond.com

Macy’s is adding a Backstage concept to its full-line department store at Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County, VA. The off-price shop will cover 11,000-square-feet inside the store and sell apparel and accessories, cosmetics, home and home office products, shoes and more. Macy’s is planning on opening 47 Backstage shops inside its department stores this year.