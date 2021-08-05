Macy’s opening its first Backstage shop in Richmond

Retail News
Macy’s opening its first Backstage shop in RichmondRichmond Times-Dispatch/Richmond.com 05/07/2021
Macy’s is adding a Backstage concept to its full-line department store at Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County, VA. The off-price shop will cover 11,000-square-feet inside the store and sell apparel and accessories, cosmetics, home and home office products, shoes and more. Macy’s is planning on opening 47 Backstage shops inside its department stores this year.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!