Macy’s likely to enforce vaccination or testing regimen

Retail News
Macy’s likely to enforce vaccination or testing regimenThe New York Times 01/05/2022
Employees working at companies owned by Macy’s, Inc. will need to provide proof of their vaccination status against COVID-19 by January 16 or engage in regular testing, according to an internal company memo. The rule will apply to all employees “regardless of whether you work in a store, a supply chain facility, an office, or are remote/hybrid,” stated the memo sent to workers.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!