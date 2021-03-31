Macy’s CEO says stimulus checks and vaccinations are helping sales

Retail News

CNBC

Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette attributes an increase in sales partly to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and stimulus checks from the federal government. “They’re younger, they’re more diverse,” Mr. Gennette said of new shoppers at Macy’s. “The good news is that the core customer … trend is improving as they start to get the vaccination. [We’re] starting to see the activity digitally and in the stores.”