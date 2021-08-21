Macy’s CEO says consumers’ shopping approaches are defined by location

Retail News
Macy’s CEO says consumers’ shopping approaches are defined by locationCNBC 08/20/2021
Suburban shoppers seem to have much less trepidation heading back to Macy’s stores, while those in urban areas are more cautious. “There is definitely the different psychology with suburban and the urban customers right now,” Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said. The department store retailer reported that sales in suburban locations are above 2019 levels, while those in urban centers continue to lag.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!