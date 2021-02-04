Macerich mall to be converted to housing community

Retail News
Macerich mall to be converted to housing communityCNBC 04/01/2021
A possible indication of what may become of many of the nation’s struggling malls is mall developer Macerich’s sale of its Phoenix’s Paradise Valley Mall to a joint venture that plans to create a planned mini-community on the property. Some retail shops, as well as office space, will be incorporated into the community, which will span the original mall’s 92 acres.
Discussions
