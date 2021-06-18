Luxury sales begin to rebound as COVID-19 threat subsides

Retail News
Luxury sales begin to rebound as COVID-19 threat subsidesThe Washington Post 06/18/2021
The rich got richer during the novel coronavirus pandemic and many are starting to spend on luxury goods now that restrictions related to the disease have begun to ease in the U.S. and elsewhere. Consumers with high incomes spent more than 11 percent more in March than they did during the same time period last year, according to economists surveyed by Wolters Kluwer’s Blue Chip Economic Indicators.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!