Luxury brands see resale’s upside, but not rentals

Luxury brands see resale’s upside, but not rentalsVogue Business 07/14/2021
Luxury brands are seeing the value in partnering with resale services such as TheRealReal and Thredup, but have been slower to move into the rental market. Resale is easy — you sell and buy something you like — but when you are renting, you have not had a relationship with the items and it’s too disconnected from the main business,” said Verde Nieto, co-founder of Positive Luxury.
