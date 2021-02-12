Lululemon says Peloton infringed on its patents

Retail News

The New York Times

Lululemon and Peloton have gone from enjoying a co-branding relationship to facing off in court. The retailer claims in a law suit that Peloton infringed on multiple patents it owns when used in the design of leggings and sports bras. Peloton launched its own apparel brand shortly after the two companies severed a co-branding relationship that they had. The in-home fitness company claims there are significant differences in its designs when compared to Lululemon’s.