Lululemon says Peloton infringed on its patents

Retail News
Lululemon says Peloton infringed on its patentsThe New York Times 12/01/2021
Lululemon and Peloton have gone from enjoying a co-branding relationship to facing off in court. The retailer claims in a law suit that Peloton infringed on multiple patents it owns when used in the design of leggings and sports bras. Peloton launched its own apparel brand shortly after the two companies severed a co-branding relationship that they had. The in-home fitness company claims there are significant differences in its designs when compared to Lululemon’s.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!