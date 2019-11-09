Lululemon rolls out its streetwear brand

Retail News

Fast Company

Lab is Lululemon’s streetwear brand. Its new 44-piece collection is available online and in 45 Lab stores in North America, Europe and Asia. “Lab allows us to flex a slightly different muscle than we get to do in the main Lululemon line,” Ben Stubbington, senior VP of men’s design, told Fast Company. “It gives us room to play with design, instigate ideas, and try new things.”