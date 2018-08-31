Lululemon rocks its quarterlies, online sales up almost 50 percent

Retail News

Reuters

Lululemon Athletica Inc. blew away analysts’ expectations for its second quarter, reporting that skyrocketing e-commerce sales in China — up over 200 percent — boosted its overall online sales by 48 percent and revenue by 25 percent. Chief exec Calvin McDonald described the Asia opportunity as “one that the team feels is a growth potential, of disproportionate growth for this business and brand.” Shares of Lululemon Athletica jumped more than 7 percent in after-hours trading yesterday.