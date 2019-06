Retail News

Fast Company

Self Care is the new private label skincare brand from Lululemon. The yoga-inspired activewear chain has debuted four products as part of the line’s launch, including $12 anti-stink deodorant spray, $14 lip balm, $34 dry shampoo and $48 face moisturizer. The line, which has been certified as “Clean at Sephora,” claims to have formulations free of aluminum, paragons and sulfates.