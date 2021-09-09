Lululemon expects better things to come following strong quarter

Retail News

Fox Business

Lululemon exceeded Wall Street’s expectations for sales and earnings as both its men’s and women’s lines saw solid growth. CEO Calvin McDonald said the company’s apparel is in high demand because it is “ideal for enabling the work-from-home and versatile lifestyle that has grown exponentially in the COVID-19 world.” He said that men’s sales are picking up and that there are further opportunities for growth as the chain expands into more inclusive sizing for women.