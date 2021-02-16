LTL shippers saw uptick in business demand during the pandemic

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Trucking companies are expanding their businesses in an effort to meet the demands of retail customers created as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. One area of growth for these companies has been in less-than-truckload operations whereby trucks carry shipments for multiple customers on a single trip. “LTL gives retailers and e-commerce providers a lot more flexibility in their supply chain,” said Tony Brooks, president of XPO Logistics. “They’re holding more just-in-time inventory that requires shorter notice and lead times, so they’re increasingly turning to LTL companies to ship products quickly.”