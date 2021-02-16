LTL shippers saw uptick in business demand during the pandemic

Retail News
LTL shippers saw uptick in business demand during the pandemicThe Wall Street Journal 02/16/2021
Trucking companies are expanding their businesses in an effort to meet the demands of retail customers created as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. One area of growth for these companies has been in less-than-truckload operations whereby trucks carry shipments for multiple customers on a single trip. “LTL gives retailers and e-commerce providers a lot more flexibility in their supply chain,” said Tony Brooks, president of XPO Logistics. “They’re holding more just-in-time inventory that requires shorter notice and lead times, so they’re increasingly turning to LTL companies to ship products quickly.”
