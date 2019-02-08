Lowe’s to lay off workers, outsource jobs

Retail News

The Charlotte Observer

Lowe’s is hiring third-party assemblers and facility services people to replace in-house workers who previously did those jobs. The cost-cutting move will affect an unspecified number of Lowe’s workers. Employees affected by the cuts will be given an opportunity to apply for other jobs with the company. The switch “will allow Lowe’s store associates to spend more time on the sales floor serving customers,” according to a company statement.