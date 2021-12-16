Lowe’s sees demand for home improvement projects tailing off

Retail News

CNBC

Lowe’s expects that its same-store sales in the next fiscal year will likely be flat compared to current levels. The home improvement chain does expect to continue to gain share of the category from its retail rivals. “We’re making targeted investments to win with the DIY customer across generations of homeowners, across geographies and across a spectrum of tastes and styles,” he said. “We’re also investing in the pro to ensure that we have a consistent, competitive offering for this busy customer.”