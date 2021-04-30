Lowe’s wants to add up to 50K workers

Retail News

CBS News

Lowe’s is looking to fill as many as 50,000 full- and part-time positions as it gears up for its heavy spring selling season. The retailer is conducting on-site interviews at stores around the country on May 4 with plans to make job offers on the spot. The home improvement retailer, which has seen its business grow since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., hired 50,000 seasonal workers earlier this year and converted 90,000 others to full-time positions last year.