Lowe’s holding early Halloween events for trick-or-treaters

Retail News

USA Today

Lowe’s will host “Hal-LOWE-en Trick-or-Treat Tryouts” at stores across the country to help kids who missed out on their regular Halloween activities last year “make up for lost time.” Said Joe McFarland, Lowe’s executive vice president of stores, “We know that families are looking for safe and creative ways to celebrate Halloween again this year, and we saw an opportunity for Lowe’s to provide that experience in our local communities.”