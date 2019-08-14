Lowe’s ‘greatest asset’ get pink slips and no severance pay

Retail News

CBS News

Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison has called the chain’s employees its “greatest asset.” The home improvement chain, which has spent billions of dollars on share repurchases, appears to have gotten miserly with thousands of employees it let go. According to CBS News’ reporting, Lowe’s provided no notice and only two weeks of transition pay to full-timers it let go, even those who had been with the chain for more than a decade.