Lowe’s expects pandemic to continue influencing consumer purchases

Retail News
Lowe’s expects pandemic to continue influencing consumer purchasesCNBC 03/25/2021
Lowe’s expects that Americans will continue to focus on home-based activities and buying online as the novel coronavirus pandemic stretches into its second year. The home improvement retailer is running spring promotions longer that usual this month, featuring products such as “garden-to-go kits.” Lowe’s, with over two million products available for purchase online, has grown its selection by more than four times since 2018.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!