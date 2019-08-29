Lowe’s exec apologizes for slur about Hispanics

Retail News

CNN Business

On an internal weekly conference call designed to keep Lowe’s managers and other employees informed, Joe McFarland, Lowe’s executive vice president of stores, was talking up the selling points of a DeWalt power drill when he said, “The thing is compact. It fits anywhere. … Some of our Hispanic pros with smaller hands, this is perfect for them.” Managers from around the country took to online discussion boards to express their concerns about what they saw as a derogatory remark. Mr. McFarland quickly apologized, admitting that his characterization was offensive and promising to spend time “in the coming days and weeks with … associates, customers and business leaders to learn and grow from this moment.”