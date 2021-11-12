Lowe’s CEO says lack of Black top execs is a ‘missed opportunity’

Retail News

ABC News

Marvin Ellison is one of only three Black execs leading Fortune 500 companies. “I think it screams missed opportunity,” he said. “I don’t believe I am one of the three most talented Black executives in America. There are plenty of uniquely talented individuals out there that simply need an opportunity to demonstrate their leadership ability and their ability to make a contribution to their company or to their industry. I think that part of the solution should be companies, including Lowe’s, should continue to improve how they develop talent, how they source talent, and how they evaluate individuals for upward mobility.”