Lowe’s banning paint strippers with harmful ingredients

Lowe’s will discontinue the sale of products containing methylene chloride and NMP by the end of the year. Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families, which had organized protests outside Lowe’s stores about the sale of products containing the chemicals, praised the chain as being the first major retailer in the U.S. to take such action. The group is calling on Home Depot, Menards, Walmart and others to follow Lowe’s lead.