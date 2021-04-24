Lowe’s adds Stainmaster carpet brand to its private labels

Retail News
Lowe’s adds Stainmaster carpet brand to its private labelsThe Charlotte Observer 04/23/2021
Lowe’s is adding Stainmaster carpets to its line of private labels. The retailer acquired the brand as part of its “Total Home Strategy” to grow its business in core home improvement and complementary product categories. “Today’s announcement adds the most trusted and recognized brand in carpet to our lineup of private brands,” Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement.
