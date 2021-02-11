Lower than expected in-store sales hit Pandora right in its stock price

Retail News
Lower than expected in-store sales hit Pandora right in its stock priceReuters 11/02/2021
Pandora’s share price dropped 4.8 percent in early trading on investor concerns that in-store sales for the world’s largest jewelry maker only increased five percent in the third quarter. Pandora expects that its organic sales will grow 18 to 20 percent this year, up from its previous guidance of 16 to 18 percent.
