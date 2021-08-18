Low-wage workers want a career path forward

Retail News
Low-wage workers want a career path forwardThe New York Times 08/18/2021
Low-wage workers are not content with just an increase in pay. They also want to work for companies that lay out a career path to help them better their fortunes in the future. “Companies are increasingly looking internally and taking ownership of this challenge,” said Elyse Rosenblum, founder and managing director of Grads of Life. “That’s a completely different posture.”
