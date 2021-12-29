Low vaccination rates tied to holiday sales increases this year

Retail News
Low vaccination rates tied to holiday sales increases this yearReuters 12/28/2021
Although the direct correlation between the two metrics may be arguable, according to Mastercard data, some of the states with the highest in-store holiday period sales growth in 2021 have the lowest COVID vaccination rates. The states cited — Arkansas, Kentucky and West Virginia — all have less than 55 percent vaccination rates among the populace.
