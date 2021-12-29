Retail News

Low vaccination rates tied to holiday sales increases this year

Reuters 12/28/2021

Although the direct correlation between the two metrics may be arguable, according to Mastercard data, some of the states with the highest in-store holiday period sales growth in 2021 have the lowest COVID vaccination rates. The states cited — Arkansas, Kentucky and West Virginia — all have less than 55 percent vaccination rates among the populace.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!