L’Oreal sees male beauty products as a growth business

CNBC

L’Oreal has created a new business unit covering the South Asia Pacific and Middle East regions that will market beauty products developed for the male market. The cosmetics giant sees male beauty products as a growth market and believes adoption may lead the curve upward. “Over 40% of the consumers (in the region) are less than 25 years old,” said Vismay Sharma, who leads the new SAPMENA unit for L’Oreal. “That makes it extremely exciting for us and a very strategic market for the future.”