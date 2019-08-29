Lord & Taylor’s new owner is Le Tote, a fashion subscription retailer

Retail News

CNN Business

Hudson’s Bay Company company has agreed to a somewhat complicated deal to sell the struggling Lord & Taylor department store chain to subscription retailer Le Tote for what would appear to be a fire sale price of $75 million. Additionally, a secured promissory note for $25 million will be due after two years. Along with the deal, HBC gets an equity stake in Le Tote and will retain ownership and lease agreements for the chain’s 38 stores. HBC has committed to paying $58 each year for three years to cover the rent on the leased locations. While Le Tote says it expects to keep the stores running and their staff employed, at the end of the three years, the two companies plan to reevaluate the situation. Lord & Taylor by some accounts is the nation’s oldest department store chain, established in 1826, when John Quincy Adams was the President.