Long-delayed weddings send jeweler Signet’s sales skyward

Long-delayed weddings send jeweler Signet’s sales skywardCNN 09/02/2021
Sales more than doubled in the most recent quarter vs. year ago for Signet, owner of the Zales and Piercing Pagoda jewelry chains, as couples who were forced to postpone their weddings due to the pandemic finally made plans and bought rings. It’s a “rising tide of engagements,” commented Virginia Drosos, Signet’s CEO.
