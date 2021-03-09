Retail News

Long-delayed weddings send jeweler Signet’s sales skyward

CNN 09/02/2021

Sales more than doubled in the most recent quarter vs. year ago for Signet, owner of  the Zales and Piercing Pagoda jewelry chains, as couples who were forced to postpone their weddings due to the pandemic finally made plans and bought rings. It’s a “rising tide of engagements,” commented Virginia Drosos, Signet’s CEO.

