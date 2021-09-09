Limited supplies could slow consumer purchasing

Retail News
Limited supplies could slow consumer purchasingForbes 09/09/2021
Consumers have both increased purchasing and cut debt in many cases since the pandemic hit the U.S. The spread of COVID-19 through the Delta variant have led to greater concern among consumers more recently but it’s the supply chain and lack of product availability that could derail spending in a big way going into 2022 and 2023.
