Limited edition Patek Philip Tiffany watch sells for $6.5 million

The first of 170 limited edition Patek Philippe Tiffany & Co. Nautilus watches sold for $6.5 million at auction on Saturday. That figure was 120 times the timepiece’s retail price. “The Tiffany Blue Nautilus is, without a doubt, amongst the most exciting, exclusive, and coveted examples of a Nautilus ever offered,” said Paul Boutros, head of watches at Phillips Americas.