Lily Pulitzer runs ‘After Party Sale’ online

Retail News

USA Today

The Lily Pulitzer fashion brand is holding an online version of its semi-annual After Party Sale. The promotional event, which promises savings between 40 and 70 percent off most items, is one of the most highly anticipated of the year. Lines outside the brand’s store in Fort Lauderdale, FL grow quite long hours before the sale starts. The experience was similar online where customers had waits of an hour or more. The sale ends Wednesday.