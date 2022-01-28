Lighter robots will help move goods through Kroger’s Ocado warehouses

Retail News
Lighter robots will help move goods through Kroger’s Ocado warehousesCNBC 01/27/2022
Ocado is adding two new robot models to the automated warehouses it operates for Kroger and other retailers. The company said the new robots are lighter and more energy efficient than previous designs. Ocado said it has made advancements in artificial technology to make robot arms to pick more precisely than before.
