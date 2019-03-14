Lidl seeks state grants to open six stores in Pennsylvania

Retail News

The Inquirer/Philly.com

Lidl has applied for state redevelopment grants totaling $9.5 million to open six stores across Pennsylvania. “We often work with local government agencies and apply for available investment programs when we expand into new markets, including on sites that require remediation or rehabilitation,” said Lidl spokesperson Will Harwood. “This is only one aspect of our decision-making process — the most important factor for us is finding the most convenient locations to serve our customers.”