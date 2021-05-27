LGBTQ workers are less happy with employers than their straight peers

Retail News
LGBTQ workers are less happy with employers than their straight peersFast Company 05/26/2021
A worker sentiment analysis from Glassdoor concludes that workers identifying as LGBTQ are less satisfied with their employers than their non-LGBTQ peers. The biggest gaps in the sentiment is apparent when it comes to attitudes about senior leadership and career advancement opportunities. A number of retailers, restaurants and consumer brands were among companies getting lower ratings, with Walmart and Amazon.com falling short in the minds of LGBTQ workers.
