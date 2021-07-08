Levi Strauss to acquire Beyond Yoga

Retail News
Levi Strauss to acquire Beyond YogaBusiness of Fashion 08/06/2021
Levi Strauss is looking beyond denim to acquire Beyond Yoga, an inclusive-size consumer-direct brand selling primarily online. The $100 million cash deal is expected to close by the end of 2021. Beyond Yoga will become a division of Levi Strauss with its co-founder and CEO Michelle Wahler reporting to Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh.
