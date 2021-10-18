Levi Strauss to open 100 stores in 2022

Retail News

CNBC

Levi Strauss plans to open 100 stores next year after opening the same number in 2020. The brand is making investments to drive consumer-direct sales online and in stores while continuing to support in-store shops at the company’s retailer partners. “The consumer wants a seamless experience. He or she wants to be able to interact with us in our stores as well as on our website and so building an omnichannel experience has been critical during the pandemic,” said the company’s CFO Harmit Singh.