Levi Strauss forecasts a strong year ahead

Retail News

Reuters

Consumers are going back to buying new clothes and that adds up to a year with higher sales and profits for Levi Strauss & Co. The iconic American denim brand said it is seeing increased demand for pieces across its product line. “About 35% of consumers in the U.S. have changed waist sizes. And some of it is up and some of it is down, but either way, it creates another reason for people to go out and update their wardrobe,” CEO Charles Bergh said on an earnings call.