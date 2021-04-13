Lessons remain for Amazon after union vote

Retail News

Bloomberg/Union-Bulletin

The vote for a union at a warehouse in Bessemer, AL, could serve as a wake up call to Amazon leaders and managers that they need to do a better job of listening to workers, even if the vote went the company’s way. Another element of discord is that, while Amazon boasts about its $15 an hour minimum wage and 55 cent raises every six months, it doesn’t publicize that incremental increases in pay stop after three years.