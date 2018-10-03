Lenders cancel Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy auction

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

It may be back! The same group of hedge funds that decided to liquidate Toys “R” Us now appears ready to bring the business back after canceling a planned auction for its namesake and Babies “R” Us brands and intellectual property. The group of hedge funds, including Solus Alternative Asset Management and others, decided that qualified bids would deliver less of a windfall than maintaining Toys “R” Us’ existing global licensing agreements and investing in “new, domestic, retail operating businesses” under the same brand names.